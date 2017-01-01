Berry Good

April, May, and June are perfect fresh berry months. They are in season all over and their natural sweetness allows them to become the centerpiece of all kinds of wonderful dishes. But my favorite time to enjoy them is breakfast:

Tender crepes are the perfect place to nestle a multi-berry filling that's lightly sweetened and otherwise just allowed to shine in all its glory. Of course, the sauce can also be used on pancakes or waffles, poundcake or ice cream. After all, versatility is king here at Seasoned Cooking!

And, given that nod to versatility, remember that you can mix and match your berries according to availability, your own preferences, and what just looks best. I like combinations of berries to make for a visually interesting sauce, but you can opt for all blueberries, raspberries, gooseberries … you get the idea! So take advantage of berry season and make them the centerpiece of your morning meal. I can't think of a nicer way to start the day.