Spring Break Comfort Food

I'm ready for warmer weather. I'm ready to find my gardening gloves and dig in the dirt. I'm ready to fire up the grill and sit in the backyard while dinner cooks. I'm ready to find the grass with my toes and bid farewell to winter. Thing is, winter's not quite on board with that plan yet. So I'm looking for a fusion of comfort food and a warm weather destination. I need some amazing Mexican stew:

This is Guisada al Pollo - a hearty chicken and potato stew that's seasoned with smoky peppers and roasted tomatoes. It's stick-to-your-ribs cuisine with enough flavor to wake up your tastebuds and get you ready for warmer weather … even if it's not sandal weather yet. And, like many other types of Mexican cuisine, this stew gets an element of personalization when it comes time to serve it. Condiments like pickled red onions, smoky chopped chipotles, and rich sour cream can help you customize your meal to suit your tastes.

Cornbread or tortillas are well-suited to being served alongside this rich stew. I also like to have a plate of citrus on hand to add a bit of tang and sweetness alongside this dish. Then, wash it all down with your favorite Mexican beer or even a chilled lemonade. Don't worry - warmer weather is just around the corner!