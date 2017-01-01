Let Me Have Cake

Spring has sprung and it's only fitting to celebrate with the most lovely, springlike dessert I know:

The key to this gorgeous cake are beautiful blood oranges. If you are lucky, you'll have a handful of them that give a variety of colors ranging from bright orange to dark red with everything in between. Then, it's just a matter of making a fun upside down cake that will have everyone enjoying a slice stunned with the downright artistic dessert you offer. If you want, you can serve it alongside a scoop of ice cream and drizzled with orange blossom honey, although I have been known to sneak a piece away to enjoy during a moment of calm in the morning:

However you choose to enjoy this stunningly lovely cake, remember to smile and look forward to all that spring is bringing our way!