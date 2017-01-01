Let Me Have Cake
Spring has sprung and it's only fitting to celebrate with the most lovely, springlike dessert I know:
The key to this gorgeous cake are beautiful blood oranges. If you are lucky, you'll have a handful of them that give a variety of colors ranging from bright orange to dark red with everything in between. Then, it's just a matter of making a fun upside down cake that will have everyone enjoying a slice stunned with the downright artistic dessert you offer. If you want, you can serve it alongside a scoop of ice cream and drizzled with orange blossom honey, although I have been known to sneak a piece away to enjoy during a moment of calm in the morning:
However you choose to enjoy this stunningly lovely cake, remember to smile and look forward to all that spring is bringing our way!
Blood Orange Upside Down Cake
- Nonstick cooking spray
- ⅓ c. granulated sugar
- 2 blood oranges, very thinly sliced, seeds removed
- 2 ½ c. all-purpose flour
- ¾ c. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ½ c. buttermilk
- ¾ c. butter, melted, slightly cooled
- 1 tsp. finely grated blood orange zest
- 3 T. fresh blood orange juice
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 10" springform pan with nonstick spray. Scatter granulated sugar evenly in bottom of the pan. Arrange the orange slices on top in a layer (some overlap is fine).
Whisk the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add the eggs, buttermilk, butter, and blood orange zest and juice; mix until no dry spots remain (a few lumps are okay; do not over mix). Pour the batter over the oranges in the springform pan.
Bake the cake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown and it pulls away from the sides of the pan, 35–40 minutes. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let it cool for 5 minutes before releasing the pan ring, inverting the cake, and turning it out onto a large plate.
- Yields: 8-12 servings
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes
