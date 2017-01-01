Dessert is Coffee

If you enjoy creamy custards and puddings, you are probably also a fan of creme brulee. This ruch, creamy baked custard is finished with a caramelized sugar coating that proves to be the perfect accompaniment to the decadent custard beneath:

And this time around, I'm sharing a fairly simple coffee-flavored version because I adore coffee for dessert, but not the sleeplessness a cup or two of it at night can bring on. So instead of a cup of joe, I reach for a serving of this wonderful coffee creme brulee because despite being packed with great coffee flavor, it doesn't have nearly the same amount of caffeine as your typical cup of coffee. So I can enjoy it without worrying about losing any sleep over my choices.

Now, creme brulee is something I would not suggest tweaking at all unless you've made a lot of it and understand how it bakes and sets. Besides, this one's just too perfect the way it is. I've been known to make a batch and scoot it to the back of the refrigerator to sneak out for my very own decadent coffee break. I mean, I usually share, but with 4 custard cups made in a batch, it can also make for a really special work week!