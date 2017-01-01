Building Dinner

As spring barrels toward us with promises of fresh produce and salads galore, I remind you that cold weather has its own version of a good salad - the noodle bowl. Like a salad, they rely on layering a great combination of ingredients to blend texture, color, and flavors to give you a beautiful dish that will have you enjoying every bite:

Unlike a salad, these dishes are about bringing a little warmth to the table and giving you a heartier foundation than typical greens can provide. In this instance, some delightful sweet potato noodles make the base of this bowl, but anything from thick udon noodles to simple spaghetti can fill the role. Then it's a matter of putting together a pretty palette that combines crunchy with tender and tangy with sweet:

I think noodle bowls give so much, there's really no need to pair them with anything for dinner. They truly are a meal in themselves and a beautiful one at that. Despite the fact that warmer days and delightfully fresh produce will be showing up more and more, I'm guess noodle bowls won't be falling off my seasonal menu for some time to come yet. So grab a pair of chopsticks and a spoon and dig in!