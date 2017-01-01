Brightening Your Dinner

I know I'm not the only one who associates a good bowl of tomato soup with a crisp on the outside, gooey on the inside grilled cheese sandwich. The combination is a wonderful blend of tangy and creamy and is just what the doctor ordered on a cold winter's day. And, as winter seems to continue dragging on, the brightness of a colorful bowl of tomato soup is downright cheerful:

This soup is my favorite tomato soup. In addition to being packed with roasted tomatoes and garlic, it gets a late addition of cream to transform it into a traditional bisque. If you have a dairy allergy, are vegan, or prefer a non-dairy soup, just skip that step - the soup will still be amazing. You can, by the way, split the making of this soup into two steps that can be completed on different days. Simple roast and puree the vegetables one day and make them into soup the following one. This can be handy when you want to be able to put together your soup in about 30 minutes on the day you plan to serve it.

As mentioned above, I love serving this soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. That said, other sandwich options also pair nicely with it and even a nice salad could work. But really, until all the snow is gone, I recommend a good grilled cheese sandwich to make this meal complete!