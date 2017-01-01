Throwing an Oscars Party

Awards season is upon us. Glamorous leading men and women are walking the red carpet repeatedly, hoping for recognition of their work in the form of a golden statue. It is a strange custom, but one that can grab our imaginations.

The Oscar’s alone cost over $40 million to host. That includes luncheons for the nominees, the statuettes, the red carpet, host fees, and goodie bags. It’s enough to make you sweat!

But don’t worry. You can throw your own Oscar party to remember without it costing a small fortune. There are lots of ways to add Hollywood glamour to your living room for the night and celebrate the silver screen in style while watching the glitz and glamour of Hollywood on display.



by Terrys Fabrics.