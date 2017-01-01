Taco Tuesday

My family loves tacos. We have them for dinner at least once a month and often several times. It's especially easy to put them on the menu again and again when you can make different variations and never feel like you're having the same meal twice. For instance, I recently decided to step away from ground beef and seared steak in favor of some great chicken fajita fillings. My family adored them and they were particularly packed with lots of veggies, so I felt great feeding them to my family:

What's more, dinner was on the table in a half hour. I decided to use boneless skinless chicken thighs. You could use breasts instead, but I find it's too easy to dry them out and if you happen to have any leftovers (ha!), the dark meat will reheat better. These tacos are great without any extra toppings, but my daughter is a guacamole fiend and if I toss all the ingredients in a resealable bag, she'll finish the job in rapid time. So we tend to have that with tacos for sure. After all, who hates help in the kitchen?

The key to the amazing flavor in these tacos is the simple marinade the chicken rests in before it gets a quick cook in the skillet. If you are looking for a filling with a bit more moisture, you could reserve the marinade and add it to the pan after the chicken's fully cooked. I prefer a drier filling, both for texture and cleanup purposes.

Tacos tend to be a weeknight meal, so I keep things simple with some chips to have with salsa and the guacamole and maybe some sliced fruit. If I happen to have a bit of wine with dinner, I'll even toss some of the fruit in and call it lazy sangria. Who says you can't have a taco party during the week?