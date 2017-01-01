Quick Chowder

Just about the time February is ending, we often get reminded that winter is hardly over, even though many of us were ready to bid it farewell a month ago. Never fear - your kitchen, with its warmth and comfort, is here to help. You don't even need to invest a lot of time or energy to get that little lift in your spirits. Behold, the power of chowder:

Isn't that grand? Isn't it wonderful how a bowl of comforting soup can make winter seem just a little nicer? Even if snow is blowing outside your door, if you've got this wonderfully smoky, sweet chowder brimming with tender shrimp and crispy bacon, it's easier to ignore that weather. And when it only takes about a half hour to get this bowl of comfort on the table, what do you have to lose? It's time to break out your stockpot and get to know this liquid warmth:

I highly recommend bread of some kind with this chowder. Whether it's freshly baked corn muffins, toasted baguettes, or a slice of your favorite loaf, warm bread makes for a lovely way to sop up all that lovely flavor and make sure it's all enjoyed. Then let the few dishes this meal makes soak and find a warm corner in your house to curl up with a blanket and your favorite book. Winter may be here for a while yet, but let that mean you have time to spoil yourself a bit before the change of season has us all busy again.