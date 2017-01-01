Techie Fusion Tacos

My family loves tacos. We have them at least a couple of times a month, but that hardly means they become boring. Why? Because we mix it up. The fillings change, the wrappers change, the toppings change, and even the overall themes change. For instance, a recent adventure involved giving our tacos a decidedly Asian flavor makeover:

That's tender shredded pork swimming in a sweet garlic sauce tucked into flour tortillas alongside beautiful shredded radishes. It's a very simple meal with a lot of complex flavor going on. But don't worry, it's a meal that comes together quickly (if you're using a pressure cooker) or at least with minimal amount of fuss (if you're using either a pressure cooker or a slow cooker). The key is to stir together some simple items you may well even just have on hand to make a great sauce to cook boneless ribs in. Then, you let your kitchen tech take over. Once they've had enough cooking time using either device, you simply grab a couple of forks and pull the pork into tender shreds. After that, it's simply about assembling these amazing tacos.

Now, for me, dinner is just a few of these tasty gems and a nice dry cider. But you may wish to serve them alongside some fried rice and maybe wonton crisps and sweet & sour sauce. After all, once you've got this fusion thing started, it's pretty fun to keep it going. Enjoy!