By the time the middle of January has arrived, the glow of the holidays and festive days are well behind us and we find ourselves facing a cold, dreary winter ahead. Of course, we'll arm ourselves with the traditional soups and stews, but what happens when they lose their luster as well? Why not try to mix things up a bit with a hearty meal featuring stuffed pork chops:

Now, these aren't any old stuffed pork chops. This happens to be my favorite version. Why? Well, when garlic and shallots get sautéed together, it's certainly a good start. Then, rather than give up the fight for a good stuffing texture by reaching for bread crusts, I rely on whole wheat panko bread crumbs, which maintain a bit of their crunch even when nestled inside a tender pork chop. Finally, lest flavor take a holiday, I toss a little blue cheese into the stuffing so it really pops. Then, as an added texture insurance policy, the chops are coated in more panko to give them added crunch. Once cooked — but not to dryness — they find themselves the star of a cold winter's night dinner.

What to have alongside them? For me, roasted carrots and parsnips and a glass of white wine worked beautifully. You might prefer a simple salad or sautéed green beans. However you decide to present them, I suggest a lighter, simpler side for these super-star pork chops. They're nearly a meal in themselves and something light is just what's needed to make this meal complete.