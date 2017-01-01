Eat Your Eggnog!

Whew! We made it. We had fun, didn't we? It was nice seeing family and friends. It was glorious enjoying so many wonderful foods. The decorations were so pretty and festive. It really made the holiday season seem extra warm and inviting. And now that it's over, we're gonna miss it a bit, aren't we? Well, why not take the opportunity to embrace the last of that fading festivity with some decadent eggnog creme brûlée :

Rich and creamy and infused with the flavor of eggnog, this dreamy dessert is a great way to send off the last of the holiday cheer. Before you know it, we'll be looking to lose a pound or ten in time for the summer, but right now, this just makes my heart happy:

This recipe makes four custard cups brimming with goodness. You can always double the recipe for more servings, but this is just about perfect for my little family. And with winter break also coming to an end, it seems like a fitting, delicious farewell and return to normalcy.