Eat Your Eggnog!
Whew! We made it. We had fun, didn't we? It was nice seeing family and friends. It was glorious enjoying so many wonderful foods. The decorations were so pretty and festive. It really made the holiday season seem extra warm and inviting. And now that it's over, we're gonna miss it a bit, aren't we? Well, why not take the opportunity to embrace the last of that fading festivity with some decadent eggnog creme brûlée :
Rich and creamy and infused with the flavor of eggnog, this dreamy dessert is a great way to send off the last of the holiday cheer. Before you know it, we'll be looking to lose a pound or ten in time for the summer, but right now, this just makes my heart happy:
This recipe makes four custard cups brimming with goodness. You can always double the recipe for more servings, but this is just about perfect for my little family. And with winter break also coming to an end, it seems like a fitting, delicious farewell and return to normalcy.
Eggnog Creme Brûlée
- 2 c. full fat eggnog
- 4 egg yolks
- 1/4 c. granulated sugar
- 3 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Additional granulated sugar for glazing the custards
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Place 4 custard cups into a shallow baking dish, and fill the dish with water to half-way up the sides of the cups.
Pour the eggnog into a pan over medium heat. Cook and stir occasionally until the mixture simmers, about 8 minutes.
Meanwhile, place the egg yolks and sugar into a mixing bowl; beat until light colored and frothy. Mix in the cream cheese until well blended and smooth. Whisk about 1/4 cup of the heated eggnog mixture into the eggs. Gradually whisk the remaining eggnog into the eggs. Add the vanilla and mix again. Pour the mixture into the prepared custard cups, dividing evenly.
Bake the custard cups in the preheated oven until custard has set, 30 to 45 minutes. The centers should wiggle slightly when shaken, but not be soupy.
Remove the water-filled baking dish from the oven and cool 30 minutes before removing the custard cups to refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.
When serving, if desired, drizzle enough granulated sugar over the tops of the custards to coat them and then caramelize the sugar using a small butane torch.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes plus 3 or more hours chilling time
