Eat Like an Ancient Roman for a Healthier Lunch

Most of my fellow office workers munch down on a soggy sandwich meal deal at our desks, but it’s time to quit that bad habit and leave the meal deal on the shelf where it belongs. While the meal deal or takeaway lunch feels quick and easy, it doesn’t necessarily sustain you or provide you with the right nutrients to keep your brain in gear for the rest of the day. The nutritional value of these types of lunches is minimal and you’ll be reaching for the naughty snacks that are lurking somewhere deep in your bottom drawer or worse, you’ll heading out for coffee and a slice with a co-worker. But that’s just more food lacking in fibre and protein and yet high in the bad boys of food: sugar and bad fats. So what can you do about it?

Well, we’ve got some Ancient Roman-inspired recipes for you. And don’t worry, you won’t be spending hours preparing lavish banquet style cuisine. Simply start by adding olive oil, fruit and vegetables along with beans, fish, nuts and herbs and spices to your shopping list this week for tasty and vitamin rich lunches. Packed full of fibre, monounsaturated fats, low cholesterol and rich in antioxidants, these ingredients and recipes will see you fighting off infections and preventing that dreaded winter cold. Our recipes also include a replacement for sugar popcorn in the form of healthy salted peas, plus nuts that will help to keep hunger at bay and are a good source of protein and fibre.

You can even head out for lunch like the average Ancient Roman worker did too. Just remember to keep the key ingredients in mind. Remember to pick up fresh fruit, vegetables and fish, a lighter alternative to having a meat-filled lunch, which can often weigh you down and make you feel sleepy come mid-afternoon.

So get started now and dive in to our Ancient Roman guide to delicious lunches, healthy snacks and a much more balanced diet.

Eat like an Ancient Rome for a healthier lunch by Euroffice.