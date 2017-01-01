Chicken Under Pressure

I've seen a lot of recipes insisting that pressure cookers can make rotisserie chicken. Don't believe them. Now, don't get me wrong. Pressure cookers can make incredible braised chicken in a fraction of the time it takes to make it in the oven. And braised chicken is flavorful, juicy, and versatile for dinner and all the meals afterward you can make with the leftovers. But it's just not the same thing because they are cooked differently and that matters. Rotisserie chickens are cooked using the dry method of a rotating spit over high heat. The chicken made in a pressure cooker is cooked using the wet method of braising. Both amazing. But not the same thing. That said, if you are wanting to cook an entire chicken without ending up with dry, flavorless meat, grabbing a pressure cooker is probably your best bet:

This six pound beauty took about 50 minutes from start to finish and left my family with the original meal of braised chicken, almost 3 quarts of amazing chicken stock (which I made later and will cover soon), and lots of extra juicy chicken leftover for everything from fried rice to double-stuffed chicken burritos. And did I mention that it took less than an hour? Moreover, the meat was moist, tender, and brimming with lemon-garlic-pepper goodness:

If it seems like there's not enough moisture in the pot, remember that modern birds are nearly always injected with additional broth. If you happen to have one that isn't or aren't planning to use those amazing lemons in the cavity (but really … give that a try), you can increase the chicken stock you include in the pot to one full cup. Otherwise, you'll be impressed and surprised at how much cooking liquid is in the pot once the bird's ready to eat. Simple nestle your favorite chicken dinner sides alongside that beautiful bird and ring the dinner bell!