Weeknight Shorts: All Alone

Quick, easy meals are a blessing during the holiday season. Whether you are planning parties, going gift shopping, or making baked goods, there always seems to be at least four things you need to do at any given moment. Oh yeah - you should probably eat, too. That's where our simple Tuscan Chicken Pasta comes in:

This dish uses just one boneless, skinless chicken breast (and who hasn't been in that boat?) to assemble a pasta meal that will serve up to a half dozen people in about 20 minutes. Add to that the fact that it's packed with fire-roasted tomatoes and fresh spinach and you'll be finding ways to work this recipe into your regular rotation!

I like pairing this dish with a loaf of crusty French bread (for sopping up the sauce) and a simple green salad. After all, we've got plenty of opportunities for fancy meals this month, but there's something simply wonderful about taking a single chicken breast and making an entire meal without having to fuss.