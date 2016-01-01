This fall, my CSA box held a spaghetti squash. I was simultaneously delighted and intimidated. I've never quite known how to best use these clever gourds, but I do love the flavor and texture they bring to dishes. So I decided to use it in a way that was less scary — in a skillet casserole:

The spaghetti squash in this dish stands in for pasta or rice. It is the foundation of it all. Then a mix of other flavor elements like onion, garlic, sausage, and kale come into play. Finally, a sprinkling of nuts and cheese round everything out and make this a really fantastic one-dish meal. If you roast your squash in advance (you can do so up to a day earlier), you can actually put this dish together in less than half an hour. Like I said, clever!

For me, I like having a glass of apple cider with a dish like this. If it's really chilly out, I might warm it. Otherwise, this dish has it all. In fact, I keep the simplicity going after dinner by having some sliced seasonal fruit (think pears and apples) sprinkled with a little cinnamon and honey. It's a great midweek meal, especially if you pre-roast the squash. Enjoy!