Simple Soup

Those paying close attention to the posts on this site have probably noticed that I got an electric pressure cooker this year. And I highly recommend getting one if you have the resources and love slow-simmered meals but don't have a lot of time. That covers most of us, right? For me, this time of the year is about comfort foods and taking a breather between major holidays. And for me, that means soup:

This particular soup is pretty quick and simple, whether or not you have a pressure cooker. So this time around, I'm including instructions for either method. Using a pressure cooker will save you about ten minutes of total time and keep you from regular stirring while the soup simmers on the stove. How you put it together is up to you. Either way, you'll end up with a smooth, creamy soup that boasts the sweetness of butternut squash and coconut milk blended with the heat associated with traditional Thai cuisine.

I like to pair this soup with a warm sandwich (if you have a panini press, that's a great way to go) or even warm, crusty bread for dipping. This dish in particular is perfect for enjoying after a day in the chilly outdoors. It seems like there's nothing better for warming up after a day outside than a warm, creamy, slightly spicy bowl of soup. How much better is it when you don't need to invest more than a half hour to make it yours?