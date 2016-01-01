Simple Soup
Those paying close attention to the posts on this site have probably noticed that I got an electric pressure cooker this year. And I highly recommend getting one if you have the resources and love slow-simmered meals but don't have a lot of time. That covers most of us, right? For me, this time of the year is about comfort foods and taking a breather between major holidays. And for me, that means soup:
This particular soup is pretty quick and simple, whether or not you have a pressure cooker. So this time around, I'm including instructions for either method. Using a pressure cooker will save you about ten minutes of total time and keep you from regular stirring while the soup simmers on the stove. How you put it together is up to you. Either way, you'll end up with a smooth, creamy soup that boasts the sweetness of butternut squash and coconut milk blended with the heat associated with traditional Thai cuisine.
I like to pair this soup with a warm sandwich (if you have a panini press, that's a great way to go) or even warm, crusty bread for dipping. This dish in particular is perfect for enjoying after a day in the chilly outdoors. It seems like there's nothing better for warming up after a day outside than a warm, creamy, slightly spicy bowl of soup. How much better is it when you don't need to invest more than a half hour to make it yours?
Thai Butternut Coconut Soup
- 2 T. canola oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. ginger, finely grated
- 1 c. onion, chopped
- 2 T. red curry paste
- 4 c. pureed butternut squash
- 13.5 oz. coconut milk
- 2 c. vegetable stock
- Juice from ½ lime
- Salt and pepper to taste
Heat the canola oil in a large pot and add the garlic, ginger, and chopped onion. Fry for 3-5 minutes until soft and fragrant.
Add the red curry paste and fry for 1 minute before adding the squash puree, coconut milk, and vegetable stock. Lower the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes, then add the lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste.
Using an immersion blender, carefully blend the soup. Blend until smooth or until you reach the desired consistency. Serve hot. If desired, decorate the bowls with chili oil and fresh sage leaves.
Pressure cooker instructions: If you have a pressure cooker, instead of a 10 minute simmer, bring your pressure cooker to high pressure, cook for 1 minute, and then quick release the pressure and continue as described above. Using these instructions, you can have this soup on the table in just under 20 minutes.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
