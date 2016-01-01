Ring of Yum

The other day, I nearly quit. I was rushing from one thing to the next and someone asked, "What's for dinner?" And, for just a moment, I was tempted to say, "Whatever you came up with, because I quit!" Instead, I took a deep breath, pointed to the crockpot, and gave a brief explanation of the evening's meal. But then I followed it up with, "But tomorrow, we're all making dinner together so it's not just something I know about. And you know what? We did just that:

This festive pastry ring is filled sausage, vegetables, and pesto. Oh — and cheese. Can't get the youngster involved without a meal having cheese in it! But since this dish involves several steps, it's easy to get everyone involved. Someone can brown the sausage and sauté the vegetables. Someone else can arrange the dough into the sun burst patten. Then spooning the filling and sprinkling cheese can be another task:

Once you have it looking like the photo above, it's a simple matter of flipping the pointed ends over the filling, pinching them into place, and baking it all. You even have time to toss together a salad while it's baking. And when it's all done, you have a dinner that didn't just fall to you!