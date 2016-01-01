Quick Comfort

My path to Christmas this year has been full of visits, events, and gatherings. It's been wonderful, but I'm really feeling ready for some nesting at home. And there seems no better way to do just that than enjoying comfort food around the table with my people. And that's even more wonderful when said comfort food is really simple to assemble:

What makes this particular dish simple is using a pressure cooker to cut down on a long simmer. After all, a lot of flavor is imparted during chili's traditional long cooking time, but you can get exactly that with less than a half hour of cooking when a pressure cooker is used. That thick, intense sauce is amplified and the chicken becomes tender, fall-apart morsels of delicious … all in about 20 minutes. When you first look at the ingredient list, items like raisins and peanut butter might have you raising your eyebrows, but trust me … this one's a keeper!

This dish is a meal in itself. Just grab bowls and, if you'd like, serve it over a bed of rice and under any number of toppings. Green onions, cilantro, diced pepper, cheese, sour cream, chunks of avocado, and more could help round out your dinner. Or, just spoon some into a bowl on its own, pour yourself a pint of your favorite beer, and dig in!