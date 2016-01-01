Country Breakfast

Before we know it, the kids will be off school, Christmas will be upon us one day and gone the next, and we'll be filling our days between one holiday and the next with all manner of fun. One of my holiday traditions involves long, leisurely breakfasts filled with decadent dishes that will easily stand in for both breakfast and lunch. That way, my family can go out for visiting, playing in the outdoors, or other adventures without having to worry about another meal until supper time. And when it comes to filling folks up, this one takes the cake:

These amazing waffles are loaded with sausage and cheese and boast a cornbread-like texture that's downright comforting on a cold winter's morning. If you want to make them extra-special, slide a fried egg on top and let the amazing warm yolk drizzle onto the crisp waffle once your fork makes contact. Then pour another cup of coffee and linger over it like you would a good book. After all, it's winter break and your days are meant to be just a bit lazy …

Now how's that for painting a picture of holiday bliss? It's only a couple of weeks away and I'm already focusing on breakfast. Because that's really my first-love meal of the day. I just love the warmth, comfort, and love that gets poured into great morning meals and this one does exactly that!