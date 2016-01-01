My birthday was earlier this month. I had many friends and relatives ask me if I went out to dinner to take a night off cooking. Well, first, I love cooking and hate crowds, so why would I do that? Second, this is what I had:

That, my friends, is a beautiful little beef tenderloin roast that's been seared, sliced, and drizzled with a decadent port-cherry sauce. And I got to enjoy that while wearing slippers and a fire roared in the fireplace nearby and I didn't have to worry about the ridiculously expensive prices associated with a steak dinner at a fine restaurant. I think of it as a win-win-win-win-win … you get the idea.

Now, with our big celebrations of the season upon us, wouldn't it be nice to be able to do the same? Good news: this is a fairly simple recipe that's simply amazing at the table. As for what to have alongside it, everything from roasted veggies to creamy mashed potatoes to a crisp salad will be at home. And how wonderful is it to be at home when this is what's for dinner? It's definitely worth celebrating!