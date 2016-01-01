Building Texture

Sometimes I'm on my own for dinner and, when I am, I turn to simple meals that let me become a bit of a food artist. I love combining colors, flavors, and textures on a plate. And when that plate is fortunate enough to include seared tuna, I'm a happy woman:

This particular salad was all about finding something delightfully crunchy to stand against the nearly silky texture of the seared tuna. My choice? Dried green beans. They crunch nearly like a potato chip without all the added fat and salt. I also decided that a sprinkling of sesame seeds would be a fun crunchy addition.

As I mentioned, the tuna was tender and silky. I also added finely grated carrots, which add sweetness, color, and almost a bit of softness when finely grated. And, of course, this all plays out on a bed of beautiful fresh greens. The final touch is a spicy dressing that ties it all together. After a few days devoted to decadence and a bit of overindulgence, it's nice to know you can eat well for your body and soul … all on one plate!