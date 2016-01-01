Healthy Snacks and Dishes for a Casino Night Party

If you don't have a casino in town and you're trying to come up with something fun to do at home, why not throw a casino night party? All you need is a few sets of cards or games, some space on the table, and a bunch of friends to have a great time. No party is really a party without great food, so you'll definitely want to have refreshments and snacks. Those who want a lighter array of dishes shouldn't worry -- there are plenty of options available. To make planning a fabulous casino night party menu easier, our friends at RedFlush casino have put together this list of ideas.

Mini Bruschetta

There's so much to love about this classic Italian dish, and it's quite healthy. It's a simple mix of diced fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil atop thinly sliced toasted bread -- it doesn't get much more wholesome than that. The ingredients in this healthy snack are full of antioxidants, and you can make it even healthier by opting for a whole wheat baguette. Bruschetta tastes great, is affordable, and is a snack you can easily eat while playing games.

Fresh Salsa and Whole Grain Chips

Who doesn't absolutely love salsa? Put a freshly made one out for your casino night guests and they'll happily finish it off. For the healthiest fare you should make your own salsa -- it can easily be done by combining tomatoes, a bit of onion, bell pepper, jalapeño, garlic, and lime or lemon juice in a food processor. You can also chop the ingredients by hand, and what's great is it's totally customizable. Set out an assortment of salsas if you really want to go all out, such as tomatillo, roasted garlic salsa, pineapple mango salsa, or a super-hot habanero salsa. Partner it with high quality whole grain chips and you'll be set.

Shrimp Cocktail

This is a classic casino night snack, and it's actually healthy if you take the time to prepare the shrimp and sauce yourself. Shrimp is great for the immune system and contains vital minerals, but opt for ones that are peeled, deveined, and uncooked with the tails on. If you don't have time to cook cocktail sauce, serve the shrimp with homemade salsa instead.

Chicken Kabobs

This can be prepared in a sauté pan, on a grill, or in the oven and made well before your guests arrive. Marinate chunks of chicken for an hour in a simple mix of olive oil and your preferred spices, place it on skewers, cook, and serve. Chicken breast is the healthiest cut of meat to use, but no one will balk if you serve boneless skinless chicken thigh kabobs instead. Add some fruits or veggies, such as peaches, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, or asparagus, and your guests will rave.