Morning Corn Fritters

This week, we're having a focus on fall brunch. For me, fall brunch is about actually cooking a bit after the heat of mid-August to mid-September finally dissipates. I'm in the mood for clever food and a lot of flavor on a plate. Brunches in fall can be a bit lazy and a lot delicious and get you ready to head to the apple orchard or the pumpkin patch.

Our other fall brunch recipe this week is a corn fritter recipe that makes mornings downright sunny. Bright, tender kernels of fresh corn dot these tender cakes. I love serving them topped with sliced juicy tomatoes and a drizzle of hot honey. If you have other favorite toppings, feel free to substitute them. The key to these light, fluffy corn clouds is the addition of ginger beer (more flavor and my preference) or seltzer water to encourage a little extra "lift." You can use just regular water, but the end result will not be as fluffy.

In addition to the fun seasonal toppings, I like to fry an egg (over medium for me, but choose what gives you joy) and serve it alongside a little stack of these gems. Then I pour a cup of hot coffee and dig in. Autumn mornings rock!