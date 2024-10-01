This week, we're having a focus on fall brunch. For me, fall brunch is about actually cooking a bit after the heat of mid-August to mid-September finally dissipates. I'm in the mood for clever food and a lot of flavor on a plate. Brunches in fall can be a bit lazy and a lot delicious and get you ready to head to the apple orchard or the pumpkin patch.
Our other fall brunch recipe this week is a corn fritter recipe that makes mornings downright sunny. Bright, tender kernels of fresh corn dot these tender cakes. I love serving them topped with sliced juicy tomatoes and a drizzle of hot honey. If you have other favorite toppings, feel free to substitute them. The key to these light, fluffy corn clouds is the addition of ginger beer (more flavor and my preference) or seltzer water to encourage a little extra "lift." You can use just regular water, but the end result will not be as fluffy.
In addition to the fun seasonal toppings, I like to fry an egg (over medium for me, but choose what gives you joy) and serve it alongside a little stack of these gems. Then I pour a cup of hot coffee and dig in. Autumn mornings rock!
Morning Corn Fritters
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ⅔ cup ginger beer or seltzer water
- 1 ⅓ cups fresh corn kernels (from 2 cobs of corn)
- ¼ cup plain yogurt
- 4 tablespoons salted butter, divided
- 8 oz. grape tomatoes, halved
- Hot honey, for serving
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and cracked black pepper. Pour the ginger beer or seltzer water into the mixture and continue to whisk together. Fold in the corn and yogurt until thoroughly combined.
Heat an electric griddle, large griddle pan, or large nonstick skillet over medium to medium-high heat - about 325° F. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter on the griddle and brush evenly over the surface.
Pour ¼ cup sized scoops (a 2 oz. ice cream disher works very well for this) into the hot griddle, a few at a time, and fry on each side for about 4 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from the heat and lightly season with salt and pepper.
Repeat with more butter and batter until all the cakes have been made.
Transfer cakes to a platter and top with sliced grape tomatoes & drizzle with hot honey. Serve hot with more hot honey on the side.
- Yields: 12 fritters
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes