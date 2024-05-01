With summer approaching quickly, it's time to talk salads. Whether you are looking to make them the main course or have them play a supporting role to your picnic and backyard BBQ spreads, a good salad is nearly always present once the growing and grilling seasons are underway. So this week, we're looking at a few of my favorites. Let's begin with a simple fruity coleslaw.

While slaws often contain cabbage - as this one does - it isn't required. More than anything, a collection of chopped and/or shredded fresh ingredients mixed with a dressing that can stand up to a few days in the refrigerator tend to help define the boundaries of a slaw. However you define them, this one brings a lot of flavor and texture to the party. Boasting both fresh cabbage and crisp apple, the mix then gets both nuts and seeds along with dried fruit. Then a tangy, fruity vinaigrette gets added and the result is a very tasty salad that combines favorite flavors for a fun side at any summer gathering.

This coleslaw plays well with just about anything that comes off the grill and can do excellent supporting work at picnics too. The light dressing keeps well longer than other salads would on a hot day, which means you don't need to have the safety concerns you might have with, say, a creamy potato salad. Instead, serve alongside the BBQ chicken hot off the grill or tuck a container into your picnic basket alongside paninis and get ready to enjoy your time outdoors. 'Tis the season!