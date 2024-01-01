Citrus Pomegranate Radicchio Salad

This week, we're spending a bit of time singing the praises of winter salads. While preparing them in colder months can be more challenging than in spring or summer, a good winter salad takes hearty greens, vibrant fruits and vegetables, seeds and nuts, and more and creates downright stunning salads that can easily play the star of the show or bring brightness to cooler seasonal plates in a season that sometimes begs for the light.

While our last salad could play in either main course or side dish territory, this brightly colored, absolutely stunning salad is firmly in a supporting role at the table. Lest you think that diminishes its luster, just take a look at it. This gorgeous salad is brimming with the brightness January often lacks and the flavor it brings to the table is downright fantastic. Everything from tangy, slightly bitter radicchio to sweet oranges and more come together to make your winter plate wake up.

I adore serving this salad with almost any main course. It plays especially well with roasted pork or chicken, but is lovely alongside fish or steak as well. Nearly any pasta dish would be glad to have it. And it is a stunning addition to your brunch offering too! You get the idea. Now go enjoy one of the loveliest, tastiest salads winter has to offer!