Celebrating Winter Salad

This week, we're spending a bit of time singing the praises of winter salads. While preparing them in colder months can be more challenging than in spring or summer, a good winter salad takes hearty greens, vibrant fruits and vegetables, seeds and nuts, and more and creates downright stunning salads that can easily play the star of the show or bring brightness to cooler seasonal plates in a season that sometimes begs for the light.

One thing I adore about this salad is how versatile it is. Want to keep it vegetarian? Nix the chicken. Vegan? Skip the chicken and blue cheese and add marinated tofu or tempe. Don't have escarole? Use more of the other greens or add some spinach instead. Pomegranate and dried cranberries are both fantastic in this, but you can skip either or substitute other favorites. This version is packed with loads of flavor and color and texture and is stunning in all its glory, but a paired down version will also be lovely and might be better suited as a side salad than it is as written. As is often the case, make it yours.

I just have a glass of iced tea or chilled white wine with this and call it dinner. There's so much already happening on my plate that this full salad does it all for me. If you've paired it down to a side salad instead, consider serving it with roasted chicken or pork or any variety of fritters. Here's to healthy winter salads!