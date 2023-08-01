Whipped Key Lime Pie

I love the combination of creamy and tangy and summer is the perfect time to showcase those flavors in a great dessert. This one has both a key lime cookie crust and a creamy key lime filling that becomes almost ice cream like when setting up in the refrigerator. You can even save some of the cookies and decorate the top with them. It's like a limeade smoothie you can eat with a fork!

You can use different cookies if you don't have access to key lime sandwich cookies. I found mine at Aldi and they inspired this pie, but vanilla sandwich cookies (or a different variety you like) can be substituted instead. Beyond that, I would not recommend changing the recipe unless you are opting for a different flavor of curd and then you might also wish to mix and match the cookies to make a combination that appeals to you.

I love serving this pie after any classic summer meal … something from the grill or an al fresco meal or the like. It's a sweet, refreshing cap on a perfect summer meal and I hope you enjoy it!