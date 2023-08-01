I love the combination of creamy and tangy and summer is the perfect time to showcase those flavors in a great dessert. This one has both a key lime cookie crust and a creamy key lime filling that becomes almost ice cream like when setting up in the refrigerator. You can even save some of the cookies and decorate the top with them. It's like a limeade smoothie you can eat with a fork!
You can use different cookies if you don't have access to key lime sandwich cookies. I found mine at Aldi and they inspired this pie, but vanilla sandwich cookies (or a different variety you like) can be substituted instead. Beyond that, I would not recommend changing the recipe unless you are opting for a different flavor of curd and then you might also wish to mix and match the cookies to make a combination that appeals to you.
I love serving this pie after any classic summer meal … something from the grill or an al fresco meal or the like. It's a sweet, refreshing cap on a perfect summer meal and I hope you enjoy it!
Whipped Key Lime Pie
- 27 key lime sandwich cookies, divided
- 5 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 ¼ cups whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 ¼ cups key lime curd
To make the crust, pulse 20 of the sandwich cookies into fine crumbs in a food processor. You should have about 2 cups of crumbs.
Pour the crumbs into a large bowl. Add the melted butter and stir to combine. The mixture will be thick and wet. Try to smash/break up any large chunks. Pour the mixture into an ungreased pie dish. With medium pressure, pat the crumbs down into the bottom and up the sides to make a compact, thick crust.
Bake the crust for 10-12 minutes at 350°F. Cool the crust while you prepare the filling.
For the filling, whip the cream until it thickens (about 5 minutes) then add the vanilla and sugar. Continue beating until soft peaks form. Fold the lime curd in with a rubber spatula and fill the crust.
Chill the pie for 2 hours then top with additional cookies, if desired. Allow the pie to come to room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes plus chilling time