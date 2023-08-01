Tomato-Asparagus Salad

These, my friends, are salad days. In honor of this hot and sweaty time, we're bringing you a couple of weeks of inspired salad recipes that involve little to no cooking time. Keeping it cool, refreshing, and nutritious is what it's all about!

This clever side salad does a lot of heavy lifting on a plate by pairing fresh and lightly cooked in a single salad that brightens every meal, brings a lot of nutritious items to your table, and makes it all delicious while it does it. Sometimes I offer tweaks, but aside from being able to swap asparagus for fresh, crisp green beans, I'd leave the rest of it as is since the textures and flavors are what really make this dish shine. It's a salad I serve in my home from mid-May to mid-September every year.

I serve this alongside anything grilled, sandwiches, roasts, pasta, or more. My favorite it to grill fish or chicken - both quick items to prepare on the grill - and serve the entree alongside this salad for a stunning pop of color, flavor, and nutrition. Quick, cool, good for you, and downright delicious. What more could you ask for?