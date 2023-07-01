Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes

Before you know it, the kids will be heading back to school. While classes don't get started until September in my neck of the woods, other places begin in early to mid August. To help bring forth thoughts of book bags and school lunches without any groans, try making these clever peanut butter pancakes topped with fresh fruit and jelly to help inspire thoughts of lunch rooms yet to come.

I stock both crunchy and creamy peanut butter in my house since crunchy is generally preferred for sandwiches and smooth works best for most sauces and recipes like this one. Of course, you can use crunchy if that's all you have … just remember that your fluffy pancakes will have bits of crunchy peanut in them! You can skip the cinnamon and use regular milk instead of buttermilk, but I think both give these pancakes just a little more in the flavor department.

Of course, since my family makes maple syrup, I cannot put pancakes on the table without also offering maple syrup. That said, we also make a wide variety of jams, so I often will have a few jars of that to choose from as well. It's not at all unusual to see three pancakes on a plate with three different topping combinations. Enjoy!