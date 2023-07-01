In July, sometimes dinner is a salad, but even if that's not the case, most of the meals at my house include one on the side if nothing else. And this particular salad is nothing short of stunning. Instead of a salad chock full of all the things, this one adds some toasted nuts and a simple dressing to all of the greens. The result is a salad that showcases the breadth of fresh greens available this time of the year.
My version of this salad - and everyone's will be different because not everyone will have the same mix of greens - involved a base of my CSA's Field Grown Salad Mix (which includes everything from arugula and baby spinach to kale and baby lettuces and even nasturtium blossoms), torn overwintered spinach, chopped hon tsai tsai - including the beautiful yellow flowers - and more. Not only does this mix have a great combination of flavors, it also blends textures in a way you would not expect to find in an all greens salad. Assemble yours to suit your tastes and availability, but do try to include at least three different greens in your blend.
This powerhouse salad is perfect with … well, if you are serving a meal, it's probably great with it. It's just that versatile, easy, and quick. And if you mix up your blend of greens, it's also changing with the season and a great way to help those seated around your table get to know the timing of the freshest produce in your neck of the woods. Enjoy!
All the Greens Salad
- 12 oz. mixed greens - a fun variety is very important for this dish
- ¼ cup chopped, toasted walnuts or other nuts of your choice
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup (or honey)
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Clean the greens - I like to soak them in very cold water (add an ice cube or two and let them melt) before draining and spinning. Tear and/or chop to more or less bite-sized pieces and put in a large salad bowl. Toast the nuts and chop them smaller once they've cooled enough to handle. Add to the salad bowl.
Mix the remaining ingredients (extra virgin olive oil through salt & pepper) in a resealable jar. Seal the jar and shake vigorously to combine. Drizzle a few tablespoons of the dressing onto the greens and toss the greens to fully coat. Add more dressing as needed. The greens and nuts should be glossy, but not heavy with dressing. If desired, serve the salad with the remaining dressing on the side at the table. The leftover dressing is also great for using on other salads.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes