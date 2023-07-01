All the Greens Salad

In July, sometimes dinner is a salad, but even if that's not the case, most of the meals at my house include one on the side if nothing else. And this particular salad is nothing short of stunning. Instead of a salad chock full of all the things, this one adds some toasted nuts and a simple dressing to all of the greens. The result is a salad that showcases the breadth of fresh greens available this time of the year.

My version of this salad - and everyone's will be different because not everyone will have the same mix of greens - involved a base of my CSA's Field Grown Salad Mix (which includes everything from arugula and baby spinach to kale and baby lettuces and even nasturtium blossoms), torn overwintered spinach, chopped hon tsai tsai - including the beautiful yellow flowers - and more. Not only does this mix have a great combination of flavors, it also blends textures in a way you would not expect to find in an all greens salad. Assemble yours to suit your tastes and availability, but do try to include at least three different greens in your blend.

This powerhouse salad is perfect with … well, if you are serving a meal, it's probably great with it. It's just that versatile, easy, and quick. And if you mix up your blend of greens, it's also changing with the season and a great way to help those seated around your table get to know the timing of the freshest produce in your neck of the woods. Enjoy!