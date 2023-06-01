Sweet & Sticky Chicken Thighs

Summer means finding some flexibility and working a lot of flavor into your meals. This dish has both of those things in spades. Whether you are looking to make a quick meal on the stove or fire up the grill, it will work with either, and the marinade becomes either a pan sauce or a basting sauce depending on where you're cooking will bring so much flavor to your place, you'll be adding it to your summer go-to menu.

I like heat and sweet so the marinade leans into it. You can opt for less of either or find other vehicles for those flavors. I try to avoid honey or maple syrup in the marinade if I'm going to be grilling because I find it goes very quickly from a bit of char to too much. If you have a different vehicle for heat, you can give that a try too, but make sure it has enough liquid to keep things moist.

I like serving this dish with some sticky rice and cucumber or avocado (or both) with a generous sprinkling of sliced green onions over it all. With so much flavor packed into the chicken, the supporting sides want to help cool the fire without putting it out and I find these are a perfect combination. Enjoy!