Holiday Kitchen Gifts: Almost Turtle Cookies

Christmas is nearly upon us and 'tis the season for gifts from the heart … and the kitchen. This week, I'll be sharing a few of my favorite kitchen goodies that lend themselves well to giving as gifts or sharing in your home with guests. This time around, a gift for your sweet tooth is a batch of cookies inspired by turtle candies without the caramel. In its place, butterscotch chips get a starring roll and the result is downright decadent.

Most of the time spent making these cookies is actually eaten up in the chilling time in the refrigerator. But don't skip it! That chill helps these cookies maintain a chewy, almost brownie-like consistency that is hard to accomplish without that time in the fridge. Just wrap a few presents, sign a few holiday cards, or just sit back and enjoy your favorite cup of tea while they get a rest in the cold box.

You could easily pop a few of these into a festive bag and seal it with a ribbon for quick gift-giving or, like me, grab some of these and pair them with a couple of other kinds of cookies, a few chocolates, and some other favorites on a plate that welcomes everyone into your home during the holidays. Yum!