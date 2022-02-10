No Bake Peppermint Cheesecake
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and, in my house, that means some kind of decadent chocolate dessert is about to be created and shared. Sometimes this is a labor of love that takes most of a day and other times, that labor of love is short and sweet. And who is gonna complain if this year's treat is a no bake cheesecake that takes a half hour to assemble when it looks like this:
Now imagine taking a cool, creamy bite of this peppermint-infused cheesecake that's been crowned with a heavenly dark chocolate ganache. Bliss. And when it comes together in all its glory so quickly, you might even have time to fuss a bit with dinner. Or order a really nice pizza. That's cool too ... just spend some quality time with your loved ones on this special day, right?
Now, you may have noticed that the flavors in this cheesecake can be pretty easily changed. Use a different extract, switch up the food coloring or omit it altogether. You can even skip the chocolate ... but don't. It's Valentine's Day and some traditions are definitely worth holding on to!
No Bake Peppermint Cheesecake
- ½ cup butter
- 14 oz. graham cracker crumbs
- 16 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- ½ teaspoon peppermint extract
- 8 oz. frozen whipped topping, thawed
- Red food coloring (optional)
- 2/3 cup dark chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons corn syrup
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Sprinkles for decorating (optional)
Prepare a 10-inch springform pan by lightly greasing the edges of the pan with cooking spray, and then wiping gently with a paper towel; set aside.
In a small bowl, melt the ½ cup butter in the microwave for 30 to 45 seconds. Pour the melted butter over the graham cracker crumbs and stir until the crumbs are well coated.
Pour the crumbs into the springform pan and press firmly into the bottom and up on the sides to create a thick crust. Refrigerate or freeze the crust while you are preparing the filling.
Beat the softened cream cheese on medium-high speed for 2 minutes until light and fluffy and free of any clumps. Add the granulated sugar and heavy whipping cream and peppermint extract and beat for another 60 seconds. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.
Add the thawed frozen whipped topping and mix until the cream cheese and topping are well combined. Add a drop of red food coloring (if desired) and beat until incorporated.
Pour the cheesecake batter into the prepared graham cracker crust; refrigerate while you prepare the glaze.
Prepare the glaze by combining the dark chocolate chips, corn syrup, and 2 tablespoons of butter in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 45-60 seconds. Stir vigorously until smooth. Pour the glaze over cheesecake and sprinkle with any decorations you'd like before refrigerating for at least 3-4 hours.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
