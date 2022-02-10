No Bake Peppermint Cheesecake

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and, in my house, that means some kind of decadent chocolate dessert is about to be created and shared. Sometimes this is a labor of love that takes most of a day and other times, that labor of love is short and sweet. And who is gonna complain if this year's treat is a no bake cheesecake that takes a half hour to assemble when it looks like this:

Now imagine taking a cool, creamy bite of this peppermint-infused cheesecake that's been crowned with a heavenly dark chocolate ganache. Bliss. And when it comes together in all its glory so quickly, you might even have time to fuss a bit with dinner. Or order a really nice pizza. That's cool too ... just spend some quality time with your loved ones on this special day, right?

Now, you may have noticed that the flavors in this cheesecake can be pretty easily changed. Use a different extract, switch up the food coloring or omit it altogether. You can even skip the chocolate ... but don't. It's Valentine's Day and some traditions are definitely worth holding on to!