Caramel Spice Mini Bundt Cakes

Our cold weather months hold a few celebrations, but let's face it, by the end of February we are looking for any excuse to eat cake. I say make these little gems and enjoy an entire little one on your own! Celebrate finishing something you started, taking that walk you promised yourself, how cute your pet is, or just making it through the day.

This recipe takes a cake mix, amps it up using pudding mix and a decadent number of eggs, and puts it all in a mini bundt pan so you can have individual bundt cakes to enjoy. Now, this one calls for a spice cake mix and butterscotch pudding, but you can absolutely mix and match cake mixes and pudding to make a treat that's all your own. Imagine dark chocolate cake with devil's food pudding mix or a white cake mix infused with vanilla or cheesecake pudding. The possibilities are downright delicious!

I like to work in some caramel on top of these cakes, but you can mix that up too. Hot fudge? Sure! Lemon curd? Perfect! Fruit sauces? Inspired! Make it your own and remember that this cold weather will not be around for too much longer. Hang in there!