Caramel Spice Mini Bundt Cakes
Our cold weather months hold a few celebrations, but let's face it, by the end of February we are looking for any excuse to eat cake. I say make these little gems and enjoy an entire little one on your own! Celebrate finishing something you started, taking that walk you promised yourself, how cute your pet is, or just making it through the day.
This recipe takes a cake mix, amps it up using pudding mix and a decadent number of eggs, and puts it all in a mini bundt pan so you can have individual bundt cakes to enjoy. Now, this one calls for a spice cake mix and butterscotch pudding, but you can absolutely mix and match cake mixes and pudding to make a treat that's all your own. Imagine dark chocolate cake with devil's food pudding mix or a white cake mix infused with vanilla or cheesecake pudding. The possibilities are downright delicious!
I like to work in some caramel on top of these cakes, but you can mix that up too. Hot fudge? Sure! Lemon curd? Perfect! Fruit sauces? Inspired! Make it your own and remember that this cold weather will not be around for too much longer. Hang in there!
Caramel Spice Mini Bundt Cakes
- Coconut oil
- 1 (15.25 ounce) package spice cake mix
- 1 (3.5 ounce) package instant butterscotch pudding
- 4 eggs
- 1 ¼ cups water
- ½ cup canola oil
- 1 (12.25 ounce) jar caramel topping
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Melt a couple of tablespoons of coconut oil and brush a mini bundt pan generously with the melted oil. Place the pan in the refrigerator while you assemble the cake batter.
Combine the cake mix, pudding, eggs, water, and canola oil in a large bowl and beat until just combined.
Divide the batter evenly among the mini bundt pan opening - you might need to fill some cupcake liners in a tin as well. (My pan makes 6 mini bundts and I also got a dozen bonus cupcakes.)
Bake the mini bundt cakes for 28-32 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean. (The cupcakes were done at 25 minutes.)
Let the cakes cool in the pan for 20 minutes, then turn over and finish cooling them on a serving plate.
Drizzle the caramel over the cakes while they are still warm and then allow them to cool completely. Drizzle with additional caramel topping when serving if desired.
- Yields: 12 mini bundt cakes, 24 cupcakes, or 6 mini bundt cakes and 12 cupcakes
- Preparation Time: About an hour (includes cooling time)
Add new comment