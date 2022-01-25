Cranberry-Orange Muffins

In my house, I'm the only one that pines for cranberries. I'll make a small batch of cranberry sauce for holidays or put together the occasional small cranberry tart. But when it comes to muffins, I can make a full batch and freeze them so I can warm them in the microwave for 30 seconds when the urge for one hits. So when I do make them, I opt to add full berries to the mix to really make them pop.

You can use fresh or frozen berries in this recipe. I usually use frozen ones because I cannot use an entire bag quickly. Besides, then I never need to worry about breaking up a berry or two while stirring them in. I guess you could call it a win-win. Also, the orange juice and zest can likely all come from the same orange. Then I toss the remaining pith and membranes into the compost bin for a no-waste approach. Another win-win.

Of course, the biggest win for me is the ability to enjoy a warm cranberry-orange muffin with my morning coffee or my afternoon tea. And this recipe makes 18 muffins, which means I'll be set with cranberry goodness for a while. I hope you enjoy them too!