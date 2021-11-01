Cooler weather has me craving comfort food and few things bring me more comfort than pasta, creamy sauces, garlic, and seafood. So this Seafood Scampi with Fettuccine is perfect for hitting all the checkmarks just now. What's more, I can whip it up in about a half hour. I'd have to wait longer for the pizza delivery guy!

I chose to pair shrimp and tilapia because they are two of my favorites. Fortunately, this recipe works well with any number of seafood and fish choices. Pick your favorite(s) and carry on! If you happen to have a bit of dry white wine, you could deglaze the pan with it after removing the seafood and before adding the stock. About a quarter cup should do it, though I find I don't have much sticking to the pan when using a good nonstick pan, so I didn't include this step in the recipe. Add it back in if you have stuck bits or just want to add some extra flavor.

I like serving this with either a simple green salad or a lightly steamed green vegetable (think green beans or asparagus). Then I pour some white wine and enjoy a classy meal that didn't take much time at all to make! Comfort indeed.