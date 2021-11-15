Garlic Butter Rolls

1 c. warm milk

2 tsp. granulated sugar

1 T. active dry yeast

3 T. vegetable oil

1 egg

½ tsp. salt

3 c. bread flour*

1 T. butter, melted

1 clove garlic, minced

In a small bowl combine the warm milk, yeast, and granulated sugar; let it stand for 5 minutes until you see the yeast bloom. Add the oil, salt, and egg. Mix gently with a fork.

Add the liquid to the flour; mix until a dough forms. Take it out of the bowl onto a floured surface and start kneading until a smooth and elastic dough is formed - this should take approximately 8-10 minutes. If you are using a stand mixer, knead using a dough hook attachment for 1 minute on low speed, then switch to medium and kneed for another 4 minutes.

Place the dough in a bowl coated lightly with oil; cover with plastic wrap and a towel and let it rise for 1-2 hours in a warm place until it triples in volume.

As an alternative, you can place all of the liquid ingredients in the pan of a bread maker and then layer the dry ingredients on top of the liquid ingredients and run the machine on the dough setting - DO NOT INCLUDE THE BUTTER AND GARLIC. Continue with the recipe as follows no matter which method you use up to this point.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Take the dough out of the bowl (or bread machine pan) onto a floured surface and divide into 16 equal parts. Roll the dough into balls and place them into a well-buttered 9x13 inch baking pan 1 inch apart from each other. Cover with a tea towel and let them rise one more time for 30 minutes.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden. Meanwhile, melt the butter butter together with the minced garlic. Once the rolls are done baking, brush them with the garlic butter mixture.

*To make your own bread flour, refer to the article for simple instructions.