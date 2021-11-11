Air Fryer Green Beans

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about your menu for the big day. We've covered turkey a lot, both as the main event and a leftovers goldmine. But really, for many people Thanksgiving is about all kinds of sides and we're going to take the next couple of weeks to offer some fun sides that give a nod to tradition, but mix things up just enough too. We begin with green beans.

While a lot of people have a Thanksgiving tradition that involves mixing green beans with canned cream soup and fried onions, I prefer to keep my veggies pretty gently seasoned and boasting a lot of texture. After all, I'm likely to be dousing everything in turkey gravy anyway, so keeping my beans a bit crisp as a side that's actually green can help ward off future indigestion from a meal that's known for sending everyone into a food coma. Besides, by using an air fryer, you can keep the amount of fat in this side dish to a minimum and have it done in 10 minutes. That's right - a side that's super fast and doesn't need to be in the oven is just what you need for Turkey Day.

I like a simple seasoning involving good olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper, but you can pick any seasoning you'd like. I've even just tossed my beans with a bit of soy sauce or tamari before and gotten cheers 'round the table, so pick what works for you, fits well with your seasoning choices elsewhere in the meal, and helps your green beans shine.