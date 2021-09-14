Summer Chicken Noodles

This time of year, I only need a few pantry staples and a bit of leftover protein of some sort and my garden and CSA box will fill in the rest. The result is what I call summer easy eating and it's some of my favorite cooking of the year. All of the fuss of other times gives way to the immediacy of freshness and the result is nothing less than blissful.

This time around, a pot of noodles finds butter, vegetables, and leftover chicken and the resulting bowl of dinner is sure to leave you smiling. Garlic cooked in butter until soft seasons and softens zucchini and corn and leaves sungold cherry tomatoes on the edge of bursting so that throughout the meal, pockets of warm sweetness are there to discover.

I just have a bowl like this with a glass of lemonade or iced tea. If there's extra sauce in the bottom of the bowl at the end of the meal, I grab a bit of crusty bread and sop it up. Don't waste that seasonal bliss!