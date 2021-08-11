Weeknight Shorts: Honey-Sriracha Salmon Salad
While we're in the summer sweet spot, quick meals featuring fresh produce are likely to be making a strong showing. Certainly, August is going to be devoted to feeding you well while keeping things simple, seasonal, and ideally swift. Salad days indeed!
This main dish salad features some pan fried salmon coated in a delightfully spicy-sweet sauce that crowns a salad featuring two seasonal produce powerhouses: corn and tomatoes. As such, there's a lot of flavor without a lot of fuss in this meal. Try to find the freshest vegetables you can manage for this and it will beg to be made again and again while our gardens are so generous.
I like to have this salad with a glass of iced tea and maybe some sliced fruit ... stone fruit and/or melon would be fantastic. Hot August weather usually means I'm not feeling super hungry, so that's probably all you'd find on my table, though you can always opt for a little bruschetta appetizer if you're feeling particularly peckish.
Honey-Sriracha Salmon Salad
- 3 T. sriracha sauce
- 3 T. honey
- 2 T. water
- 1 T. soy sauce
- 1 T. butter
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- ½ tsp. red pepper flakes
- 6 oz. boneless, skinless salmon fillet(s)
- 1 T. olive oil
- 8 oz. red lettuce
- ½ avocado - peeled, seeded & chopped
- ½ c. corn kernels
- 4 oz. grape tomatoes - sliced in half
Combine the first 7 ingredients (sriracha sauce through red pepper flakes) and brush generously onto the boneless, skinless salmon fillet(s).
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a nonstick skillet. Pan fry the salmon in the skillet until the fish is cooked through and the sauce on it is thickened and bubbly, about 4 minutes per side. Set aside.
Clean the greens and arrange on the bottom of a serving platter. Arrange the avocado, corn kernels, and grape tomatoes on top of the greens. Slice the salmon into bite-sized pieces and arrange on top of the salads. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment