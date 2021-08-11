Weeknight Shorts: Honey-Sriracha Salmon Salad

While we're in the summer sweet spot, quick meals featuring fresh produce are likely to be making a strong showing. Certainly, August is going to be devoted to feeding you well while keeping things simple, seasonal, and ideally swift. Salad days indeed!

This main dish salad features some pan fried salmon coated in a delightfully spicy-sweet sauce that crowns a salad featuring two seasonal produce powerhouses: corn and tomatoes. As such, there's a lot of flavor without a lot of fuss in this meal. Try to find the freshest vegetables you can manage for this and it will beg to be made again and again while our gardens are so generous.

I like to have this salad with a glass of iced tea and maybe some sliced fruit ... stone fruit and/or melon would be fantastic. Hot August weather usually means I'm not feeling super hungry, so that's probably all you'd find on my table, though you can always opt for a little bruschetta appetizer if you're feeling particularly peckish.