Pork with Ginger, Spring Onion & Eggplant

When I have leftover pork roast I can pull into thin shreds, it's easy enough to add BBQ sauce and put it on a bun. But sometimes I like mixing it up and turning it into a vehicle for an Asian-style meal that packed a lot of flavor and texture into one pan. What's more, I can usually make it with the aforementioned leftovers, some flavor giants for sauce purposes, and a variety of goodies from my most recent CSA box.

The recipe as written is what I did, although I did toss in a suggested swap for the raw turnips if you don't have them on hand. But let me take a moment to toss out a few more ideas. If you don't have eggplant, opt for zucchini or other summer squash. You can steam it or just add it with the pork and make it a giant stir-fry. You can use any number of onion options - make sure you cut them to minimal cooking renders them to your liking. You can also add some bok choy, cherry tomatoes, hon tsai tai or other Asian greens, and even swap the peanuts for sesame seeds. As for the pork, it might become chicken if that's what you have on hand. You get the idea.

You can serve this over rice or rice noodles. If you have rice wrappers on hand, it might work after being wrapped in a leaf of lettuce. It's a creative meal that asks you to use what you have on hand, so be creative and enjoy!