Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Sandwiches

When I thought the only way I could make a crispy chicken sandwich was in a vat of oil, I tended to make those my item of choice when ordering fast food or takeout from the diner. But since puttering about with ideas for my air fryer, I've gotten a pretty fool proof method of making absolutely delicious crispy chicken sandwiches without a giant mess, loads of oil, and what seems like hours of prep time. Now, in a little over half an hour, the sandwich I've been craving is on my plate and it's lean enough that I feel fine adding some chips to my plate!

Anyone who has spent some time browsing Seasoned Cooking has probably already figured out that I adore using mayo when breading ... well, just about anything. So it will not come as a shock that it also has a role in these sandwiches. The breading is a heavily seasoned crushed cornflake mixture. You want to process the breading enough that it will stick to the chicken, but if there are some bigger pieces here or there, don't worry. That's where some of the texture for these sandwiches comes from!

I slathered my toasted brioche buns with a creamy mustard, sliced red onions, and a very lightly dressed crunchy coleslaw. Of course, you can opt for toppings and condiments to suit your tastes. Also, a slightly fizzy dry cider pairs really well with these. Just sayin'.