Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Sandwiches
When I thought the only way I could make a crispy chicken sandwich was in a vat of oil, I tended to make those my item of choice when ordering fast food or takeout from the diner. But since puttering about with ideas for my air fryer, I've gotten a pretty fool proof method of making absolutely delicious crispy chicken sandwiches without a giant mess, loads of oil, and what seems like hours of prep time. Now, in a little over half an hour, the sandwich I've been craving is on my plate and it's lean enough that I feel fine adding some chips to my plate!
Anyone who has spent some time browsing Seasoned Cooking has probably already figured out that I adore using mayo when breading ... well, just about anything. So it will not come as a shock that it also has a role in these sandwiches. The breading is a heavily seasoned crushed cornflake mixture. You want to process the breading enough that it will stick to the chicken, but if there are some bigger pieces here or there, don't worry. That's where some of the texture for these sandwiches comes from!
I slathered my toasted brioche buns with a creamy mustard, sliced red onions, and a very lightly dressed crunchy coleslaw. Of course, you can opt for toppings and condiments to suit your tastes. Also, a slightly fizzy dry cider pairs really well with these. Just sayin'.
- 4 small boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 T. mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
- 2 ½ c. cornflakes
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
- 4 brioche buns, toasted
- ¼ red onion, sliced thin
- 1 c. coleslaw, divided
- Mustard, mayo, hot honey, hot sauce, etc - for serving
Preheat your air fryer to 400°F.
Mix the mayonnaise and Cajun seasoning together. Spread the mayonnaise mixture evenly on the chicken breasts - I like to use a brush. Set aside.
Combine the next 5 ingredients (cornflakes through smoked paprika) in a food processor and process until crumbs form. Coat each chicken breast in the crumb mixture and place on a wire rack until ready to air fry.
Fry the chicken breasts in the preheated air fryer for 18 minutes, turning once about halfway through the cooking process.
While the chicken cooks, toast the buns and arrange condiments, red onion, and coleslaw on them. Add the hot chicken as soon as it's done cooking. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
