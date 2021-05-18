Weeknight Shorts: Fusion Jambalaya

If you've been following along for a while, you know I like a spicy meal. And when you combine that with tender pasta, delicate shrimp, and tomatoes bursting with flavor, you've got the recipe for a delightful dinner ... literally!

This recipe doesn't fall into one category and instead fits within several. It's a one-skillet meal. It's spicy, but has a lot of depth of flavor. It has been influenced by the cuisine of the bayou, India, and Italy. And it blends spicy Andouille sausage with tender shrimp - though you could easily add chicken to the mix as well! Orzo pasta gives the dish a nearly creamy dimension while still feeling a little like it might be rice. It's a delightfully different dish that is likely to become a family favorite if you enjoy turning up the heat a bit.

I love making this and serving it with some fresh fruit, my favorite cold beverage, and some sunshine. Truly, with a one-skillet meal, you can just spoon it into bowls, pop them into a basket, and find a comfy spot on the patio to really enjoy the heat ... and the weather!