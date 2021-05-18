Weeknight Shorts: Fusion Jambalaya
If you've been following along for a while, you know I like a spicy meal. And when you combine that with tender pasta, delicate shrimp, and tomatoes bursting with flavor, you've got the recipe for a delightful dinner ... literally!
This recipe doesn't fall into one category and instead fits within several. It's a one-skillet meal. It's spicy, but has a lot of depth of flavor. It has been influenced by the cuisine of the bayou, India, and Italy. And it blends spicy Andouille sausage with tender shrimp - though you could easily add chicken to the mix as well! Orzo pasta gives the dish a nearly creamy dimension while still feeling a little like it might be rice. It's a delightfully different dish that is likely to become a family favorite if you enjoy turning up the heat a bit.
I love making this and serving it with some fresh fruit, my favorite cold beverage, and some sunshine. Truly, with a one-skillet meal, you can just spoon it into bowls, pop them into a basket, and find a comfy spot on the patio to really enjoy the heat ... and the weather!
Fusion Jambalaya
- 2 T. olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 T. minced garlic
- 1 lb. Andouille sausage
- 4 oz. grape tomatoes, sliced in half
- 1 tsp. sweet curry powder
- 1 tsp. finely diced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- 1 T. cajun seasoning
- Salt and ground pepper, to taste
- 1 can fire roasted tomatoes
- 1 c. orzo pasta
- 2 ½ c. chicken stock
- 12 oz. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tsp. sriracha sauce (optional)
Warm the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, red pepper, and garlic and sauté until they are all tender and a little browned at the edges. Add the sausage and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the sausage is also browned at the edges. Add the tomatoes, curry powder, diced chipotle, cajun seasoning, and salt and pepper; cook until the tomatoes are soft and the skins are loose and the seasonings are well-incorporated.
Turn the stove to medium and add the can of tomatoes, pasta, and chicken stock. Stir gently, lifting any accumulated browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Bring the skillet to a low simmer and cover it with a lid. Continue simmering for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes, lift the lid and add the shrimp and, if desired, sriracha sauce. Stir well and allow the heat to fully cook the shrimp. Serve warm in bowls.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
