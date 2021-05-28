Greek Chicken Souvlaki
Greek food is a natural warm weather choice. The flavors of Greece blend excellent olive oil (and olives) with lemons, garlic, herbs, and more. For this dish, make a fantastic marinade and a creamy sauce, let both rest in the refrigerator for a bit, and you'll have a dinner that's out of this world ... or at least halfway around it!
You can use chicken thighs for this recipe if you prefer. One benefit is that you can marinate them longer without ill effects. However, you will need to sauté them 5-10 minutes longer to fully cook them. Use what works for you.
This versatile chicken dish is great when paired with rice, pita bread, or - my favorite - alongside roasted potatoes. And no matter the presentation, grab some sliced tomatoes and red onions, crumbled feta, olives, and maybe some extra cucumbers to round out the meal. Enjoy!
Greek Chicken Souvlaki
- ⅓ c. olive oil
- Zest and juice from 1 lemon
- 2 tsp. dried oregano
- ½ tsp. dried thyme
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 lbs. chicken breast cut into bite sized pieces
- ½ large English cucumber, diced
- 1 c. plain Greek yogurt
- 2 T. lemon juice
- 2 T. olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. dried dill
- 1 T. cooking fat of your choice - I used canola oil
Combine the first seven ingredients (olive oil through black pepper) in a medium bowl; stir until well combined. Place the chicken in a large resealable bag and pour the marinade over it; seal the bag. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
While the chicken is marinating, combine the six remaining ingredients (diced cucumber through dried dill) in a bowl; stir to combine. Refrigerate the sauce for at least 1 hour before serving to allow flavors to combine.
When the chicken is done marinating, heat the cooking fat of your choice in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and add it to the hot skillet. Sauté the chicken until fully cooked, stirring frequently. This should take about 12-15 minutes. Serve the chicken with the sauce over roasted potatoes, steamed rice, or tucked into pita bread. Tomatoes, feta, red onions, and olives also make wonderful accompaniments.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes plus marinating time
