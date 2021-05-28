Greek Chicken Souvlaki

Greek food is a natural warm weather choice. The flavors of Greece blend excellent olive oil (and olives) with lemons, garlic, herbs, and more. For this dish, make a fantastic marinade and a creamy sauce, let both rest in the refrigerator for a bit, and you'll have a dinner that's out of this world ... or at least halfway around it!

You can use chicken thighs for this recipe if you prefer. One benefit is that you can marinate them longer without ill effects. However, you will need to sauté them 5-10 minutes longer to fully cook them. Use what works for you.

This versatile chicken dish is great when paired with rice, pita bread, or - my favorite - alongside roasted potatoes. And no matter the presentation, grab some sliced tomatoes and red onions, crumbled feta, olives, and maybe some extra cucumbers to round out the meal. Enjoy!