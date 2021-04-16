Tuscan Chicken Bake

Creamy chicken dishes are a favorite of mine and when they involve just a few minutes of hands on time, they really appeal to me! This one has you puttering in the kitchen for about 15 minutes and then left to boil pasta, putter with side dishes, or just relax a bit while it bakes. Beyond that, it's a stunningly good meal. What's not to love?

If you don't have sun-dried tomatoes, you can substitute a can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes, although the flavor of the final dish will not be as intense. I love to bright flavor and morsels of chewy tomato you get to enjoy if you have the sun-dried tomatoes on hand.

Apart from serving this over tender pasta, you might want to put together a simple vegetable side or a green salad. And I like having some sliced French bread on hand to sop up the sauce left on the plate too. Yeah, I really like this sauce!