Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
I really like a pretty dessert, but they are also oftentimes the fussiest things to make. Fortunately, that's not always the case. Cheesecake Swirl Brownies, for instance, take advantage of a boxed mix to make a dessert you'll be proud to serve that won't take a zillion steps or hours to make. In fact, waiting for them to cool before cutting them will take much longer than making them!
Before you start mixing the brownies, get your cream cheese and egg out on the counter to let them warm up for making the cheesecake topping next. If you have a youngster to help, all the better. Kids are great with baking projects and being able to boast about a pretty brownie that's also downright delicious is apt to make them foster a love of baking and cooking at a young age.
I like serving these as is or maybe with a small scoop of ice cream. But really, serve that ice cream on the side because you want to see the beautiful marble patterns on the top of these brownies when they reach the table!
Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
- 1 pkg. (~20 oz.) brownie mix, prepared according to the package directions
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Adjust the oven rack to the lower third position. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with baking spray; set aside.
Prepare the brownie mix according to the package directions. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, smoothing the surface.
To make the cheesecake layer, in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, add the cream cheese and mix on high speed (setting 10) until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed, 1 minute.
Add the granulated sugar and mix on medium-high speed (setting 8) until combined. Mix in the egg and vanilla extract on medium high speed (setting 8) until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Add the cheesecake topping over the brownie layer. Use a spatula to smooth the surface evenly.
Use a knife to make deep swirls, creating a marbled pattern throughout.
Bake for 40-50 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs attached.
Cool the brownies in the pan on a wire rack until they reach room temperature before cutting into squares. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
- Yields: 12-18 servings, depending on how you slice them
- Preparation Time: 1 hour
Add new comment