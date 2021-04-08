I really like a pretty dessert, but they are also oftentimes the fussiest things to make. Fortunately, that's not always the case. Cheesecake Swirl Brownies, for instance, take advantage of a boxed mix to make a dessert you'll be proud to serve that won't take a zillion steps or hours to make. In fact, waiting for them to cool before cutting them will take much longer than making them!

Before you start mixing the brownies, get your cream cheese and egg out on the counter to let them warm up for making the cheesecake topping next. If you have a youngster to help, all the better. Kids are great with baking projects and being able to boast about a pretty brownie that's also downright delicious is apt to make them foster a love of baking and cooking at a young age.

I like serving these as is or maybe with a small scoop of ice cream. But really, serve that ice cream on the side because you want to see the beautiful marble patterns on the top of these brownies when they reach the table!