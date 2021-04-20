Caramel Apple Blondie Pie

Most of us like desserts, but which to choose? If you only have time to make one, which gets chosen? Bars or pie? What if you could have both in one cast iron skillet dessert that will leave you patting yourself on the back for a clever choice?

This pie brings you the best of apple pie with a hefty dose of blondies - the non-cocoa cousin of brownies - in every bite. If you have a good seasoned cast iron skillet, you can make what might be my favorite skillet recipe of all time! If you don't have honey crisp apples, you can opt for any good baking apple such as granny smith or jonagold. You can also omit the bourbon, but I wouldn't. It gives the dessert extra depth and none of the alcohol remains after the long bake in the oven.

Serve slices of this pie cut thin with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream and maybe a drizzle of caramel sauce. Or skip all the extras and just enjoy it as is!