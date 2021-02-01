Ultra Rich Dark Chocolate Cupcakes

Welcome to February! With Valentine's Day coming up in a couple weeks, it's time to think about decadent chocolate desserts. But let's be honest and admit that we never stopped! Between now and Cupid's big hurrah, I'll be offering a couple of my favorite dark chocolate desserts. Dark chocolate is my favorite and that's been what I've been craving.

Unlike a lot of chocolate cake/cupcake recipes, this one manages to be delightfully moist and tender without being dense like a brownie. No hate on brownies ... I just sometimes want something that is definitely airy like cake without also seeming dry. This one hits those spots well. If you are a fan of coffee or intensely chocolatey flavor, add a teaspoon of espresso powder to this recipe too -- it's not so much for coffee flavor as much as dialing the chocolate flavor up to eleven.

I like frosting these with intensely thick ganache, but feel free to use chocolate buttercream, fudge frosting, or any other topping you prefer. Heck, lightly spiked whipped cream would work too. Just make it festive. I dusted mine with red sugar sprinkles, but you could use chocolate shavings or even a single truffle. However you finish them, make it something you love. After all, we're heading for Valentine's Day!