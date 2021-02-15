Chili Shrimp with Corn Spoon Bread
I like the combination of sweet corn and spicy shrimp. Whether it's in a chowder, a salad, or a fun main dish combination like this, the sweet and spicy flavors play so well together. In this version, the soft, creamy spoon bread also plays well with the crispy shrimp, thanks to chili crisp.
Chili crisp is an infused chili oil condiment with crunchy bits, made by simmering chili peppers, onion, garlic and seasonings in oil. It's easy to make and works well in so many recipes. I try to have it on hand always and if I don't have time/energy to make it, it's readily available in most larger grocery stores and all Asian groceries.
Can you use something else to season the shrimp? Sure, but I have yet to enjoy something that lends both depth of flavor, heat, and a satisfying crunch in one jar. As I often recommend, make it your own ... but consider giving chili crisp a try. You might find your next go to bit of kitchen magic!
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix
- 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
- 1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ¼ cup chili crisp
Preheat the oven to 350° F and lightly grease a 9x9-inch baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine the butter, eggs, corn bread mix, whole and creamed corn, and sour cream. Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking dish.
Bake the spoon bread for 45 minutes in the preheated oven or until the top is golden brown.
When there is about 10 minutes remaining in your bake cycle, place the shrimp and chili crisp in a medium nonstick skillet and toss to coat the shrimp in the oil. Turn the burner to medium-high heat and sauté the shrimp until they are completely pink. Remove from the heat and keep warm.
Serve the shrimp over the warm spoon bread.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
