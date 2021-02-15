Chili Shrimp with Corn Spoon Bread

I like the combination of sweet corn and spicy shrimp. Whether it's in a chowder, a salad, or a fun main dish combination like this, the sweet and spicy flavors play so well together. In this version, the soft, creamy spoon bread also plays well with the crispy shrimp, thanks to chili crisp.

Chili crisp is an infused chili oil condiment with crunchy bits, made by simmering chili peppers, onion, garlic and seasonings in oil. It's easy to make and works well in so many recipes. I try to have it on hand always and if I don't have time/energy to make it, it's readily available in most larger grocery stores and all Asian groceries.

Can you use something else to season the shrimp? Sure, but I have yet to enjoy something that lends both depth of flavor, heat, and a satisfying crunch in one jar. As I often recommend, make it your own ... but consider giving chili crisp a try. You might find your next go to bit of kitchen magic!